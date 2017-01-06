Police in UK 'extremely concerned' for missing mother and four-year-old son

Police are "extremely concerned" about a four-year-old boy who has gone missing with his mother.

Andrew Shorrock and his mother Amy, 34, were last seen in Tameside at around 12.30pm today Greater Manchester Police said.

Chief Inspector Chris Downey said: "We are extremely concerned about Amy and Andrew, and I would like to appeal directly to Amy to please get in touch with us to let us know you are both safe and well.

Undated handout photos issued by Greater Manchester Police of missing four-year old Andrew Shorrock and his mother Amy, 34. Photo credit: Greater Manchester Police/PA Wire.

"Yours and Andrew's welfare is our priority, so please make contact with us.

"Amy's mother Deborah Shorrock wants to appeal directly to Amy to come home safely with Andrew as she is extremely worried about them.

"I would also ask the public for their help - if you have seen Amy and Andrew then please call us."

Amy is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and of medium build with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded top and carrying a blue rucksack.

Andrew is described as white and of slim build but tall for his age. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey and burgundy fleece top and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 829 06/01/17 or to call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.