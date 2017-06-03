Police in Manila quiz taxi driver about casino attack suspect

Police in the Philippines are questioning a taxi driver who may have details about the suspect in a casino attack in Manila that left at least 38 people dead.

The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for the rampage early on Friday but authorities say it was a botched robbery by a single gunman with no links to terrorism.

The man stormed into the Resorts World Manila complex and used petrol to torch gambling tables.

This image made from CCTV made available by the Philippine National Police shows the gunman at the Resorts World Manila complex in Manila, Philippines.

The fire caused clouds of smoke that killed 37 people from smoke inhalation, said Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Alabayade. The gunman fled to an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

Many in Manila feared after the attack began that it was linked to ongoing battles with Muslim militants aligned with IS in the southern city of Marawi.

The fighting has placed much of the country on edge and raised fears IS was gaining a foothold.

The Philippines has faced Muslim insurgencies for decades, though much of the violence has occurred in the troubled south.

There has been concern the militants might attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege in Marawi.

Police were emphatic that there were no links to terrorism in Friday's attack.

On Saturday, Mr Alabayade said police were questioning the taxi driver who dropped the suspect off at the casino.

"We have the taxi driver who could probably identify him," Mr Alabayade said.

The attack occurred at a sprawling mall-like complex near the Manila airport that includes hotels, restaurants, stores and a multi-floor gambling area.

Police said that during the attack the man stole more than $2m of casino chips, though he apparently abandoned them in a toilet.

As the gunman left, he exchanged fire with a building guard who managed to shoot him in the leg after being wounded, police and casino officials said.

"Severe blood loss from the gunshot wound significantly slowed the assailant down and resulted in his holing up in a room where he took his own life," said Stephen Reilly, Resort World's chief operating officer.

The attack sent hundreds of people fleeing through the complex and into the night.

A South Korean died of a possible heart attack suffered during the evacuation, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said.

More than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape.

- AP