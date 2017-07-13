Police in England hunt for three men in connection with alleged rape at Henley Regatta

Three men are being hunted by police in England after a woman was allegedly raped following an after party at the Henley Regatta.

The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was attacked after leaving the event held at the Chinawhite enclosure following the rowing race on the River Thames.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Between 12am and 2.30am on Sunday, 2 July, the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, left the Chinawhite enclosure at the Henley Regatta with a party of people whom she had met there.

"She walked to a residential street in the Harpsden Road and Reading Road area of the town to a car where she was subsequently raped outside the vehicle.

"The three men then left in the vehicle.

A CCTV still issued by Thames Valley Police of three men who are being hunted by police after a woman was raped following an after party at the Henley Regatta.

"A member of the public located the victim near the Three Horseshoes public house in Reading Road shortly before 2.30am and called police."

Detective Chief Inspector Lis Knight, from Oxfordshire CID, said: "The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

"We are very keen to speak to the men in the picture as we believe they have vital information about this incident which would help with our investigation.

"We would also urge anyone who recognises the men in the image to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.

"If you have any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward and speak to officers as this could assist with our investigation."