Police hunt voyeur who put hidden camera in Starbucks toilet

A voyeur who installed a hidden camera in a Starbucks toilet apparently captured himself on film in the process.

The device was seized by British police in a Starbucks in Vauxhall, south London, close to the headquarters of MI6, after a member of the public discovered it in a ceiling grate.

Police believe it had been in place for a maximum of four weeks last year.

Detectives have released an image of the man they believe placed the camera there.

