Police hunt man said to have walked into a nursery with a gun

Police in England are hunting a man who walked into a children's nursery armed with a gun.

The suspect entered the Child's Play Nursery in Liverpool at around 8.10am this morning, carrying what is believed to have been a firearm.

He was looking for another man, police said, who is not a staff member at the nursery, who was at the centre in Heathfield Road, Wavertree, as parents dropped their children off for the day.

The suspect left shortly afterwards with a second suspect on a motorbike.

Officers were called and no-one was injured during the incident, which police have described as "targeted".