Police free second man without charge in Putney Bridge jogger probe

A second man questioned under caution has been released without charge over the assault of a woman who was pushed in front of a bus in England, Metropolitan Police said.

The man was arrested on August 12 after a jogger shoved a woman to the ground on Putney Bridge, south west London, in May.

He was the second 41-year-old suspect to be cleared of involvement, following the release of a former detainee earlier that day.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Detectives investigating an incident where a man appeared to push a woman into the path of a bus continue to appeal for witnesses and information.

"A second man, aged 41, was arrested on the afternoon of Saturday, August 12 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following information received in response to a CCTV appeal about the incident on Putney Bridge on Friday, May 5.

"The man was taken to a south London police station and following further enquiries, he was released with no further action later that day.

"This followed the arrest of a 41-year-old man on Thursday, August 10 who was eliminated from enquiries on Saturday."

He added that there had been a "positive public response to the appeal so far", with a range of information provided to investigating officers.

CCTV caught the incident, which showed the bus swerving to avoid the 33-year-old woman, who was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect was also seen jogging back over the bridge around 15 minutes later, but refused to acknowledge his victim when she tried to talk to him, police said.

The jogger, who is wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, is described as white man, aged early to mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair, wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.