Police fire tear gas during clashes with labour reform protesters in Paris

Police have used tear gas and batons to push back protesters throwing projectiles at a demonstration in Paris over public sector job cuts and salary freezes.

While the demonstration was largely peaceful, a small group of protesters skirmished with police at the end of a march to the Place de la Nation in eastern Paris. Several people were injured.

A police spokesman said protesters were throwing projectiles at police and businesses, including a bank. He said three people were detained at the beginning of the march for carrying weapons.

Demonstrations were held in cities around France after all the country's leading unions called for public sector strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, which they say would result in deteriorating work conditions.

The nationwide strike has hit schools, hospitals and public services and caused disruptions for domestic air traffic.

The unions are angry at plans to tighten rules for sick leave, freeze salaries and decrease the number of public sector employees in the next five years.

Air France said about 25% of domestic flights would be cancelled due to a walkout by traffic controllers. The airline expects to run all long-haul flights to and from Paris airports.

The education ministry said about 17% of teachers across the country were on strike. Some school canteens and nurseries were closed, and several high schools in Paris shut because students were blocking the entrances in solidarity with the unions.