Police fear serial killer on the loose in Florida

People in a part of Florida are being warned not to walk alone at night as police investigate three shootings they believe are linked.

Two men and a woman have been killed in Tampa over the past fortnight.

Police fear a serial killer is on the loose, and say the victims were all alone, weren't robbed and didn't know each other.

Bob Buckhorn is mayor of the area - he admits authorities have little to go on.

He said: "I'm very concerned, we have saturated this area, we have deployed police officers 24/7.

"We are not leaving until we catch this guy."