Police fear serial killer on the loose in Florida
24/10/2017 - 08:40:42Back to World Home
People in a part of Florida are being warned not to walk alone at night as police investigate three shootings they believe are linked.
Two men and a woman have been killed in Tampa over the past fortnight.
Police fear a serial killer is on the loose, and say the victims were all alone, weren't robbed and didn't know each other.
Bob Buckhorn is mayor of the area - he admits authorities have little to go on.
He said: "I'm very concerned, we have saturated this area, we have deployed police officers 24/7.
"We are not leaving until we catch this guy."
Join the conversation - comment here