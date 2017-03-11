Police evacuate German shopping centre after tip-off about imminent attack
Police have shut down an entire shopping centre in the western German city of Essen after receiving a credible tip-off of an imminent attack.
More than 100 police officers searched the buildings and adjacent car park.
The centre is one of the biggest in the region.
