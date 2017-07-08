Police continue to be under attack as Hamburg hit by anti-G20 riots

Anti-globalisation activists have rioted for a second night as Hamburg hosts G20 leaders, setting up street barricades, looting supermarkets and attacking police.

Police said rioting was extremely aggressive in the early hours of Saturday in the city's Schanzenviertel area, which is only a few hundred metres from the summit grounds.

Hundreds of officers went into buildings to arrest rioters wearing black masks from rooftops while being attacked with iron rods and Molotov cocktails.

Thirteen activists were arrested when special units stormed one building.

About 500 people looted a supermarket as well as smaller shops.

Cars were torched and street fires lit as activists built barricades with rubbish bins and bikes.

World leaders have come together in the northern German port city for two days to tackle contentious issues including terrorism, climate change and trade.

Most protesters expressed their opposition to the summit in peaceful ways, asking for quick action on climate change and solutions to the migration crisis.

But a few thousand rioters, some of them from abroad, created havoc in the city. They have battled riot police for two consecutive days, expressing rage against capitalism and globalization and called for open borders to let all refugees enter Europe.

Police arrested 114 people, and 89 activists were temporarily detained. More than 200 officers have been injured since the start of the protests on Thursday night.

Even one of the organisers of the more radical leftist protests distanced himself from the overnight riots in Schanzenviertel.

"We have the impression that ... some kind of militancy was taken to the streets, that people get a high on it," Andreas Blechschmidt, of the alternative culture centre Rote Flora at Schanzenviertel, told public broadcaster NDR.

"We think that's politically and substantially wrong."

Police called on witnesses to upload photos and video footage to help with the investigation and prosecution of violent activists.

On Saturday morning, city cleaners took to the streets sweeping up rubble and using heavy construction equipment to haul away the leftovers of last night's barricades and fires.

In other parts of Hamburg, peaceful protesters started new marches holding up red balloons and dancing through the streets to live music.

Activists from the environmental Greenpeace group scaled a bridge and unfurled a banner saying: "G-20: End Coal."

The group said in a statement that 65 activists participated in the protest demanding that G20 leaders act quickly to phase out coal and speed up global climate action.

Fighting global warming is one of the major issues on the G20 agenda, but negotiations are difficult since the US left the international Paris climate agreement.

"The millions of people threatened by climate change or already suffering its impact expect the G20 leaders to accelerate their efforts to reduce their emissions," Greenpeace's Susanne Neubronner said.

"This can only be achieved by ending the age of coal by a socially just phase-out."

