Police confirm shooting in French school with early reports of several injured

Police have confirmed a shooting at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse with local reports suggesting a number of people have been injured.

Officials are still trying to determine whether there are any casualties.

Several media are reporting that an intruder went in to Tocqueville high school and opened fire.

The shooting comes as France remains in a state of emergency following deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and an attack last year in the city of Nice, which is 40 kilometres (25 miles) away from Grasse.

More to follow as we get it ...