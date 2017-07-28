Police bodycam footage shows officer telling Venus Williams she may have caused fatal crash

Newly-released video footage shows a US police officer telling tennis star Venus Williams she likely caused a Florida car crash that fatally injured an elderly man - but he did not cite her, saying the actions of a third driver appeared to have left her in a bad spot.

The Palm Beach Gardens police body camera video shows Williams walking uninjured after the accident on June 9 and speaking calmly to officers.

The video also shows that the other vehicle's passenger, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, was conscious, but bleeding and confused.

It was later determined he had a broken spine and internal injuries. He died on June 22.

Security video released earlier showed that another car turning left had cut off Williams, forcing her to stop as she crossed an intersection.

When she restarted, the lights for the car carrying Mr Barson had turned green, and it ploughed into Williams' SUV.