Police arrest two people on suspicion of using cannabis plants as a Christmas tree
26/12/2016 - 19:59:03Back to World Home
With a white Christmas nowhere in sight two people from Gloucestershire allegedly decided green was more their vibe anyway.
Police arrested two people on suspicion of cultivating cannabis a few days before Christmas.
You’ve got to give the pair credit though, they really went all out with the decorations.
Not your traditional Xmas Tree! Two arrested in Cheltenham on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. pic.twitter.com/hpPgEX8YDL— Glos Police (@Glos_Police) December 22, 2016
Responses to the incident have been largely negative in Gloucestershire Police’s mentions, with many wondering if there wasn’t any “real criminals” that needed catching.
@Glos_Police for god's sake, go after some real criminals for a change.— Presenter (@ZenBowl) December 26, 2016
@Glos_Police had NOTHING better to do? #grinchstoleweedmas 😢— Krista McPhail (@Kristamcphail77) December 25, 2016
@Glos_Police On no!! This may have lead to young lads mugging old ladies to feed their camnabis habit...or not #catchsomerealcriminals— Dean Dagleish (@ChuckNovice) December 25, 2016
The suspects were bailed until February next year.
Join the conversation - comment here