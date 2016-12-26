Police arrest two people on suspicion of using cannabis plants as a Christmas tree

With a white Christmas nowhere in sight two people from Gloucestershire allegedly decided green was more their vibe anyway.

Police arrested two people on suspicion of cultivating cannabis a few days before Christmas.

You’ve got to give the pair credit though, they really went all out with the decorations.

Responses to the incident have been largely negative in Gloucestershire Police’s mentions, with many wondering if there wasn’t any “real criminals” that needed catching.

The suspects were bailed until February next year.

