Police arrest man for posting pictures of Grenfell Tower victim on social media

A 43-year-old man has been arrested over allegations he posted pictures of a Grenfell Tower victim on social media.

Images were posted of what appear to be a partially-covered body following the fatal blaze in north Kensington, west London.

At least 12 people are known to have died as fire ripped through the 24-storey building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications and obstructing a coroner.

Officers confirmed the arrest relates to the fire at Grenfell Tower and the man is in custody at a west London police station.