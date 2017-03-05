Police appeal to mother after discovery of infant girl's remains

Police have renewed their appeal for a mother to come forward to ensure her well-being following the discovery of an infant girl's remains.

The discovery was made in Broadway, Sheerness, Kent, at 12.48pm on Saturday, but the age and identity of the child is not known.

Kent Police said the cause of death had not been established yet as forensic officers conducted inquiries at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are continuing to conduct inquiries in the area surrounding the scene and are keen to locate the mother of the infant so they can check on her well-being.

"They are also keen to hear from anyone that has information that can help them establish the circumstances.

"Those that do come forward should know that the information will be handled in a sensitive way."

Kent Police appealed to anyone with information to contact them on 101.