Police appeal after truck driven at pedestrians in Manchester

Police are appealing for information to help find a truck driver who deliberately drove into pedestrians in a city centre.

Greater Manchester Police said the attack on Sunday night was believed to be targeted, but was not deemed to be a terror attack.

Officers were called at about 11.20pm after the red truck was seen driving into people on Well Street in Manchester.

A man who was hit by the vehicle made off from the scene in a BMW before police arrived, but was later found with no serious injuries.

Chief Inspector Gareth Parkin said: "When this call first came in we were obviously concerned, but we quickly established that this was not terror related.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries, we could have been dealing with a much more serious situation.

"We are appealing for witnesses to help us identify the driver of the truck.

"This was the city centre and there were lots of people in the area who would have witnessed the commotion."

A force spokesman said the truck chased the man in the BMW for a short time and the window of the car was smashed.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 2337 of 23/07/17, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.