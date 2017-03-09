Police appeal after pet tortoise stolen during house break-in

An 11-year-old tortoise has been stolen from his devastated owners during a house break-in.

The beloved pet, Toby, was taken by burglars, who ransacked the Luton home before also making off with several items of jewellery.

The tortoise is described as medium-size, with a distinctive shell and a chipped beak.

PC Steven Ryan, investigating, said: "This has obviously been a very distressing incident for the victim who returned to find their home has been burgled and turned upside down.

"However, this is particularly traumatic for the victim as their beloved family pet was taken during the break-in.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about this incident to contact police."

Police have released an image of Toby and are appealing for information about the burglary in Harcourt Street, which took place between 4pm on Sunday March 5 and 9.30am the following day.