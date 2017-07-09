Poland starts evacuating 10,000 people after WWII bomb found

Polish officials have started evacuating about 10,000 people in eastern Poland after a huge Second World War bomb was recently found during road works.

Buses are collecting people from the eastern town of Bialystok and neighbouring Suprasl county, and taking them to schools where they will wait until the bomb is safely removed.

Anna Kowalska, spokeswoman for Bialystok town hall, told The Associated Press today that the evacuation was under way.

She said that about 10,000 people are registered as residents in the affected area.

The 1,102lb German ST-500 bomb was found on Thursday.

Bomb disposal experts will load it on a special truck and destroy it at a test range.