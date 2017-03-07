Poachers shoot rhino and use chainsaw to remove its horn in Paris wildlife park

A rhinoceros has been shot dead at a wildlife park near Paris by poachers who then used a chainsaw to remove the animal's horn.

Thoiry Zoo director Thierry Duguet said poachers broke into the park overnight for the five-year-old white rhino, named Vince.

Zookeepers discovered the carcass in the rhinoceros enclosure on Tuesday.

Mr Duguet said police are investigating and the suspects are still at large.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, a rhinoceros horn can be sold for up to €40,000 on the black market due to strong demand linked to a belief that the horns have aphrodisiac powers.