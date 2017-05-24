Pledge to help student who lost both parents in Manchester terror attack

A college has promised to fully support one of its students after confirming that both of her parents were killed in the Manchester bombing.

Alex Klis, 20, made a desperate appeal for help to find her parents Angelika, 39, and Marcin, 42, after the attack on Monday night.

It is thought the couple, from York, had gone to collect their daughter from the arena concert and were waiting for her when the bomb was detonated.





On Wednesday, York College confirmed that Mr and Mrs Klis were among the dead.

College principal and chief executive Dr Alison Birkinshaw said: "Everyone at York College is shocked and saddened to learn that the parents of one of our students, Alex Klis, both died during the Manchester attack.

"This is devastating news for Alex and her family, the whole college and the wider community.

"We are in touch with Alex and will do whatever we can to support her and her family.

"The college has also arranged counselling and other support for students and staff affected by the news and will work with the wider networks in the city to do whatever is needed to help all those affected."

Dr Birkinshaw added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex and her family, and York College students and staff will do whatever we can to help and support Alex at this awful time."

Alex Klis took to Facebook on the early hours of Tuesday morning saying she was looking for her parents.

She wrote: "Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they've been missing ever since the attack."

Crowdfunding to Alex Klis and her family, who tragically lost both her parents in the Manchester Arena attack💖 https://t.co/UNhLwbc3oI — azzy :) (@aswanrosamarie) May 24, 2017

Mr and Mrs Klis are believed to be the Polish couple referred to by Poland's foreign minister, Witold Waszczykowski, when he told a radio station on Tuesday: "The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead. The children are safe."

Online appeals have been started to help Alex and her younger sister, Patrycia.

It has been reported that family members from Poland are travelling to York to help. Mr Klis is understood to have worked as a taxi driver.