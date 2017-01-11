Playing an instrument could make your reactions faster

Playing a musical instrument could make you more alert, according to new research.

The small but promising study showed that those who played instruments had significantly faster reaction times than those who didn’t.

The preliminary research from the University of Montreal could be used to help the elderly.

This new research could help the elderly (Yui Mok/PA)

Lead author Simon Landry said: “As people get older, for example, we know their reaction times get slower. So if we know that playing a musical instrument increases reaction times, then maybe playing an instrument will be helpful for them”.

In the study, people were asked to click a mouse whenever they felt a vibration or heard a sudden burst of white noise. Even though musical ability wasn’t tested, those with at least seven years of music training were faster.

