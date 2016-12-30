Plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw after bird strike
A passenger plane has been forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off in Warsaw after hitting a bird.
Warsaw Chopin Airport said on Twitter that the landing occurred without any problem and that the passengers on the Enter Air service are safe.
The plane was scheduled to make a stop in Larnaca, Cyprus, before flying on to Mombasa, Kenya.
Enter Air director Grzegorz Polaniecki told TVN that the plane struck a bird, and that the pilots returned to Warsaw's international airport so the aircraft could be inspected as a precaution.
The airport spokesman, Przemyslaw Przybylski, said there were 187 passengers on board and six crew members.
The plane circled for about an hour and a half to burn fuel before landing.
