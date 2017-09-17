Plane 'held on tarmac in Paris after direct threat'

A British Airways flight has been held on the tarmac of a Paris airport because of a "direct threat" to the plane, a passenger has said.

Flight number BA0303 was stopped at Charles de Gaulle and surrounded by police and fire vehicles at around 8am Irish time this morning.

British traveller James Anderson, 20, tweeted a snap of the plane and security services.

He posted: "On British Airways flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles."

He added: "Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft.

"We will all be led off the aircraft and baggage searched in due course."

He then posted: "Everybody's been individually searched by armed officers and given all clear. Now hold luggage being searched by dogs."

Mr Anderson said: "Initially the pilot told us there were technical issues.

"We were waiting on the plane for around an hour.

"We were then told the aircraft had to move to another part of the airport.

"That's when we noticed police and fire vehicles quickly surrounded the plane and dozens of armed officers and firefighters got out.

"The pilot then said there had been a direct security threat involving our flight specifically."

He continued: "I believe the intention is to return to the same plane assuming the search is all clear.

"We were told they are also currently searching the aircraft with dogs."

British Airways said: "The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority.

"Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution.

"We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so."