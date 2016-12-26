Plane carrying Chapecoense team ran out of fuel before crash, preliminary probe finds

The plane that crashed with the Brazilian football team, Chapecoense, on board had run out of fuel, a preliminary investigation has found.

Monday's statement by the Civil Aeronautics agency in Colombia says the conclusion is based on the plane's black boxes and other evidence.

The British Aerospace 146 operated by the Bolivia-based LaMia charter company crashed as it was trying to approach the airport in Medellin, Colombia, while carrying the football team, on November 28.

Seventy one people died and six survived.