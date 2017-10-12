Pilot killed when fighter jet crashes after taking part in Spain's national day celebrations

A military pilot has died after a fighter jet that was returning from a national day parade crashed in southeastern Spain, a spokesman for the country's Ministry of Defence said.

The spokesman said the fighter jet was among four that participated in the parade in Madrid.

The Eurofighter plane crashed in Llanos de Albacete, a county some 200 miles southeast of the Spanish capital.

The spokesman said the pilot did not have time to jump out of the jet, adding that the causes of the crash are under investigation.

AP