Pilot dies in military jet crash at base near Madrid

A pilot has died in a military jet crash at an air base outside Madrid, Spain's defence ministry has said.

A ministry spokesman said the F-18 jet crashed at the Torrejon de Ardoz base on Tuesday during take-off.

No one else was in the plane at the time.

File photo of Spanish F18

The ministry said it had no details on the cause of the incident, which took place shortly after 11pm local time.

Television images showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the base area.

AP