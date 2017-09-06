Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes on runway at Welsh airport

A pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed into the runway at a north Wales airport and burst into flames, police said.

North Wales Police said they were called to Caernarfon Airport at around 6.30pm, along with fire crews and the ambulance service.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, the force said in a statement.

Chief Inspector Sharon McCairn, of North Wales Police, said: "A cordon is in place around the site and we are urging the public to remain clear of the area to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and we are in contact with the Air Accident Investigation Branch."

The airstrip is used for training flights and by the Wales Air Ambulance along with HM Coastguard helicopters operated by Bristow, according to its website.

Dogwalker Mark Hancock, a guest at the nearby Morfa Lodge Holiday Park, told the Daily Post he had seen what appeared to be a twin-engined plane crash.

He said: "The first thing I noticed was that the plane had no landing gear on. Then I realised it was going too fast.

"It came in and hit the tarmac and loads of debris came off it, it was a sort of belly flop and it bounced up.

"It had caught fire straight away. When it hit the ground again, it exploded in a massive fireball."

Wales Air Ambulance said the crash did not involve any of its aircraft.