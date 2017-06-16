Pictures show devastation inside Grenfell Towers; reports cladding may have accelerated blaze

There are reports that the cladding on the London tower block destroyed by a fire may have accelerated the blaze.

Pictures released show the extent of the devastation in the London tower block, as the search continues for the many missing.

Undated handout photo issued courtesy of Declan Wilkes of the inside of the Grenfell Tower.

The Times is reporting that the exterior cladding that encased the 24 story Grenfell Tower is banned in the United States.

17 people have been confirmed dead, but there are fears that the death toll could surpass 100, which police fear was so devastating that some victims may never be identified.

Dozens are thought to be unaccounted for since the blaze.