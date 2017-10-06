Pharmacist who showed IS beheading video to a child jailed for six years
06/10/2017 - 14:26:22Back to World Home
A pharmacist who claimed Islamic State were "not bad people" has been jailed for six years after he was convicted of showing a beheading video to a young child.
Zameer Ghumra "brainwashed" two primary school-age youngsters in the UK, instructing them to not have non-Muslim friends and asking if they wanted to join the terrorist group or help recruit others to its ranks.
The 38-year-old was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday of disseminating "terrorist propaganda" in the form of a graphic Twitter video on his mobile phone between January 2013 and September 2014.
Ghumra, of Haringworth Road, Leicester in England, was sentenced at the same court on Friday.
Join the conversation - comment here