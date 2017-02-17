Peta models protest use of animal skins at launch of London Fashion Week
A trio of lingerie-clad models kicked off London Fashion Week - with a protest against the use of animal skins on the catwalk.
The group stripped off into matching green underwear and crocodile masks before posing outside the show's main venue on the Strand in central London.
The @peta models pose alongside two unexpected additions... #LFW security pic.twitter.com/Rkmb1ZgFPy— Sally Wardle (@sally_wardle) February 17, 2017
Animal rights charity Peta, which organised the protest, is campaigning against the use of exotic animal skins in the fashion industry.
It follows an investigation of crocodile farms which found animals were confined to pits and sometimes still alive when their skin was torn off, Peta said.
Peta spokeswoman Kirsty Henderson said: "We are here to remind people that crocodiles are not handbags - they are living, feeling beings.
"When they spend their entire lives on farms before having their throats cut, they suffer.
"You don't need the skin of crocodiles to make accessories, that's why we are calling on everyone from London Fashion Week to the public to leave the exotic skins on the shelf."
The investigation of crocodile farms in Vietnam is the latest in a number by the charity, which said it has exposed cruelty in reptile farms on three continents.
