People woke up to frost and fog in England and it has made for some incredible images

It’s December 28 and it feels like winter has finally arrived.

England experienced its coldest night of the season so far with temperatures of -7.2C recorded in North Yorkshire, and the sudden change in weather has provided some stunning sights for people across the country.

These two deer were caught locking antlers in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire. Clearly the cold weather didn’t leave them in the best of moods.

Can’t we all get along? (Steve Parsons/PA)

Others managed to remain civil.

Squad goals (Steve Parsons/PA)

Meanwhile in Manchester, and elsewhere across the country, people lucky enough to not yet be back at work are taking advantage of the crisp air.

Although even those who are making the commute for the first time since Christmas have been enjoying the sights.

It’s not just frost though – many parts of the country have been experiencing fog leading to yet more wintry scenes.

Blythe Hill Fields in south-east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The River Trent seen from Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire (Neil Squires/PA)

Some have even seen it as an opportunity to get on the river.

Kayakers make their way through the fog on the River Trent (Neil Squires/PA)

How can you not love a cold winter’s morning?

Bliss.