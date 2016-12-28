People woke up to frost and fog in England and it has made for some incredible images
It’s December 28 and it feels like winter has finally arrived.
England experienced its coldest night of the season so far with temperatures of -7.2C recorded in North Yorkshire, and the sudden change in weather has provided some stunning sights for people across the country.
These two deer were caught locking antlers in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire. Clearly the cold weather didn’t leave them in the best of moods.
Others managed to remain civil.
Meanwhile in Manchester, and elsewhere across the country, people lucky enough to not yet be back at work are taking advantage of the crisp air.
What a wonderful #winter #morning #Manchester perfect for a walk around the park #frost #frosty picture credit Prestwich Sloopy pic.twitter.com/6QDIWiW4k7— I Love Manchester (@ILoveMCR) December 28, 2016
Beautiful frosty walk down by the River Avon this morning #frost #river #Worcestershire pic.twitter.com/CEdKIIufrd— Brian Hoggard (@MusicmanBrian) December 28, 2016
Low visibility today #frost #Frosty pic.twitter.com/1tf7hvCI3e— John Cunningham (@jcimage1) December 28, 2016
Beautiful #wellsnextthesea #frost pic.twitter.com/ATkIemDh9g— Roger the Sausagedog (@roger_sausage) December 28, 2016
Although even those who are making the commute for the first time since Christmas have been enjoying the sights.
Beautiful icy morning! #backtowork #leedscastle #frost pic.twitter.com/Qehe8aAEfM— LeedsCastleBusiness (@leedscastlebiz) December 28, 2016
It’s not just frost though – many parts of the country have been experiencing fog leading to yet more wintry scenes.
Some have even seen it as an opportunity to get on the river.
How can you not love a cold winter’s morning?
Bit chilly this morning... ❄ #nature #frost pic.twitter.com/iOjWgnab7z— Georgie Frost (@GECFrost) December 28, 2016
A frosty image for a frosty day! A crisp winters morning in Cheshire... https://t.co/fmUQ0GtMme #PhotooftheDay #frost #stockphotography pic.twitter.com/o9xZZpHRMe— robertharding.com (@RH_WorldImagery) December 28, 2016
Bliss.
