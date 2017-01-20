People were impressed by how Hillary Clinton handled Trump's inauguration

It’s difficult enough to imagine coping with the grief of losing out on becoming the first female president – but to have to attend the inauguration of the man who beat you might just top that devastation.

Hillary Clinton and former U.S President Bill Clinton arrive in Washington for today's presidential #Inauguration https://t.co/KYMLpOctWF pic.twitter.com/gd5Imt4hYt — PA Images (@PAImages) January 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton attended the inauguration of Donald Trump today to watch him take over the role from Barack Obama as President of the US.

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

This must’ve been a bitter pill for Hillary to swallow, and many people applauded her courage and how she handled herself with dignity.

Kudos to @HillaryClinton for being there today. This is about the constitution and our institutions, not one person. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 20, 2017

You have to give @HillaryClinton credit for dignity right now #Inauguration — Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) January 20, 2017

Will give Hillary Clinton her due today. Very big of her to show up for this day in history. Patriotism above Hate. — Crystal Melecio (@CrystalMelecio) January 20, 2017

However, many couldn’t help but notice that there seemed to be a sadness to her, behind the smiles.

Hillary Clinton looks like a dog that thought she was going to the park and ended up at the Vet. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/DrNj346z1A — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfaReilly) January 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton looks like she's dying inside pic.twitter.com/Yp3qFilsUS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton looks like someone slapped an ice cream cone out her hand — Karl Alone (@MikeHeadIyy) January 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton should push Donald Trump aside, put her hand on the Bible and take the oath of office. #InaugurationDay — Andrew Kurtser (@andrewkurtser) January 20, 2017

After all Hillary has done already for women’s rights, she chose to wear white to the event, as white was one of the main colours to signify the suffragette movement.

Seeing @HillaryClinton, in white for suffragettes, walk out of the Capitol makes me proud to have worked for her and so sad to have failed. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) January 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton is wearing power white today, as she did on key nights during the campaign, and in tribute to suffragettes — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 20, 2017

Although Hillary will not be becoming the US President today, she seems to have still made a huge impact on many people, in particular the younger generations across the globe.

I’ll never forget when my 3 year old son, Mateo Ali told me that he wants to be @HillaryClinton when he grows up. That matters. #WhyIMarch — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 20, 2017

And that’s important to remember, no matter whose side you’re on.