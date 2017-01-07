People find it utterly bizarre that it's taken 20 months for a woman to realise she lost £7m in the Hatton Garden heist

If you’re anything like us, you’re at panic stations when you lose a tenner. Not so for this woman, because it’s taken her a whole 20 months to realise that she’d been robbed of valuables worth an eye-watering £7m. Now that’s definitely a nasty realisation to come to.

A woman has just realised she's missing £7m from the #HattonGarden raid pic.twitter.com/uUAVa8C4IU — Steve Francis (@steve__francis) January 6, 2017

The woman said she only realised her valuables were missing after the trial of the men responsible for the Easter 2015 burglary in London, according to Sky News.

The gang, with a combined age of 448, carried out the “sophisticated” and meticulously planned break-in over the bank holiday weekend.

Before the woman came forward – more than a year after the raid, it was thought valuables worth up to £14 million, including gold, diamonds and sapphires, had been taken. At the end of the trial of the six-man gang, two-thirds of the proceeds of the burglary remained unaccounted for.

The gang ransacked 73 boxes at Hatton Garden Safety Deposit in London’s jewellery quarter after using a drill to bore a hole into the vault wall.

While we definitely feel for the lady – that’s no small amount of money to lose – we can’t help but find the whole situation utterly baffling. How on earth did it take her that long to realise she had been robbed?

A woman has just realised she lost £7 million in the Hatton Garden robbery. If somebody loses 50p in our house, we dismantle the sofa. — Rob Summerfield (@RobSummerfield1) January 6, 2017

Can you imagine just realising you have lost £7m in gold bars #HattonGarden,I lose a bar of choc in the fridge and I tear that baby apart.. — H (@countrymousie) January 6, 2017

A women realises a year later that she's lost £7 million from the Hatton Garden heist. I lost £20 once and realised an hour later... — Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) January 6, 2017

It’s one of the least relatable things many people have ever heard of.

Oh to have the worries (and pockets) of that woman who only just realised £7m of gold is missing after the Hatton Garden heist — Emily Rose✨ (@emilyrosehip) January 6, 2017

Obviously, its so easy to forget you had £7m worth of jewels in a Hatton Garden safe deposit box, we all make mistakes like that. — Wayne Smith (@waynesmith1971) January 6, 2017

Seriously, she must be in a whole different ball game to us average joes if £7m can go unnoticed.

How rich do you have to be to not realise you lost £7 MILLION of gold in the Hatton Garden Heist until now? Like, is that your spare change? — Sarah (: (@221B_SW) January 6, 2017

While it is a shame, we’re just hoping and dreaming that one day we actually have £7m to be nicked from us.