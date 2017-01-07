People find it utterly bizarre that it's taken 20 months for a woman to realise she lost £7m in the Hatton Garden heist

If you’re anything like us, you’re at panic stations when you lose a tenner. Not so for this woman, because it’s taken her a whole 20 months to realise that she’d been robbed of valuables worth an eye-watering £7m. Now that’s definitely a nasty realisation to come to.

The woman said she only realised her valuables were missing after the trial of the men responsible for the Easter 2015 burglary in London, according to Sky News.

The gang, with a combined age of 448, carried out the “sophisticated” and meticulously planned break-in over the bank holiday weekend.

Before the woman came forward – more than a year after the raid, it was thought valuables worth up to £14 million, including gold, diamonds and sapphires, had been taken. At the end of the trial of the six-man gang, two-thirds of the proceeds of the burglary remained unaccounted for.

(Metropolitan Police/PA)

The gang ransacked 73 boxes at Hatton Garden Safety Deposit in London’s jewellery quarter after using a drill to bore a hole into the vault wall.

While we definitely feel for the lady – that’s no small amount of money to lose – we can’t help but find the whole situation utterly baffling. How on earth did it take her that long to realise she had been robbed?

It’s one of the least relatable things many people have ever heard of.

Seriously, she must be in a whole different ball game to us average joes if £7m can go unnoticed.

While it is a shame, we’re just hoping and dreaming that one day we actually have £7m to be nicked from us.
