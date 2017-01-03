People can't stop watching this amazing live stream of eagle eggs hatching

Millions of people have tuned in to watch as one of two eagle eggs hatched live on camera.

The parents, Harriet and M15, welcomed their first eaglet on New Year’s Eve. Since then, wildlife fans have had their eyes glued on a live stream of the pair’s nest hoping to see the second hatch.

The bald eagles, in Fort Myers, Florida, are being filmed on three cameras: one six feet above the nesting tree, another 60 feet from the nest, and the last closer to a pond.

The cameras are able to catch all of the birds’ moves without disturbing them, emitting no light or sound, and are equipped with night vision to film in the dark.