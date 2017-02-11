People are shopping at Nordstrom in one of the more bizarre anti-Trump protests

When you think of the ways people protest against political ideologies, you’d be forgiven for your mind not immediately jumping to retail therapy. But shopping is exactly how some Americans are taking a stand against Donald Trump.

And here’s how.

You might have seen the recent furore surrounding Nordstrom after the department store stopped selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. This was something her father wasn’t particularly pleased with, and where else would Donald Trump go to rant than Twitter?

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

He also retweeted this message on the official POTUS Twitter account, just for good measure.

Some activists have decided to take a stand against Trump and his beliefs by doing something that many people would actually do for fun: by shopping at Nordstrom.

Because what better way to express your political ideologies than buying a nice new grey shirt?

Activism and chilly weather are good excuses to get a new turtleneck.

And many others are keen to go on a shopping trip to the department store too.

I've never plugged a store but Nordstrom is great — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 8, 2017

Im going to do the American thing and support @Nordstrom 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️✨🇺🇸❤️❤️✨🇺🇸❤️ — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 8, 2017

In a particularly powerful shot, talk show host Chelsea Handler posed with her Nordstrom shopping bags right outside the White House.

A Gay, a Muslim, and a Jew hit Nordstrom and then hit @WhiteHouse to give the finger to @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/kFu8qKvh0u — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 9, 2017

If this is what all political protests are like, sign us up.

Nordstrom have said that their decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing line was due to the brand’s performance, distancing itself from political involvement. When Trump sent his initial tweet about the brand its stock dropped 2%, only to climb 4% higher afterwards.

Nordstrom isn’t the only company backing away from the Trump brand (whether purposefully or not). The department store Belk recently dropped Ivanka Trump’s products, and earlier this year Neiman Marcus stopped selling her jewellery line.