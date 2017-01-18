People are pretty upset by these pro-Trump t-shirts saying 'Grab America by the pussy'

Days before Donald Trump’s inauguration, one Twitter user spotted some worrying merchandise in her local shopping mall.

As you can imagine, Mary Numair was troubled by the t-shirts she saw in Oregon’s Lloyd Centre, particularly as she thought the “Grab America by pussy” slogan was actually condoning rape. It references the 2005 video where Trump describes being able to grab women by the genitals – which he later dismissed as “locker room talk”.

Numair’s post soon went viral, as others agreed that it was normalising rape culture.

There was huge backlash against Spencer’s with many people boycotting the store.

Due to all the furore around the t-shirts, the Lloyd Centre posted a condemnation of the t-shirts on their Facebook page.

However, it doesn’t seem as though Spencer’s are particularly repentant. The company’s vice president and general counsel Kevin Mahoney told Oregon Live that the t-shirt was “satire” similar to Alec Baldwin’s Trump impersonation on SNL, and defended it by saying: “the shirt was never meant to promote any type of abuse or attack on any person.”

Perhaps the saddest thing about this episode is all the vitriole Numair received since she first posted about the t-shirts. She has reposted many of the Facebook messages she’s received on Twitter, and it makes for pretty uncomfortable reading.

She argued that a man wouldn’t have received such treatment.

Luckily, Numair hasn’t just been on the receiving end of bad feeling, and she has also received a bunch of messages thanking her for standing up for women.
