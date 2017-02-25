People are avidly watching a live stream of a pregnant giraffe in New York

You know that feeling when you count down the days until the weekend but then you spend it watching a live stream of a pregnant giraffe in America?

Yeah, that.

Hope nobody asks me on Monday what I did all weekend #AprilTheGiraffe #giraffewatch — Anna Dalzell 😎 (@akdalzell) February 25, 2017

if you're not keeping up with the live feed of April the Giraffe about to give birth to her calf, we can't be friends. — Rachel Lee (@rachel18lee) February 25, 2017

A silly amount of people keep tuning in to see whether April the giraffe has given birth to an inevitably cute calf yet at Adventure Park in New York. And they’ve got far too invested.

Has #AprilTheGiraffe had her baby yet?!

Also, why am I so obsessed with this darn giraffe?? — Nicole Williams (@nicolewilll) February 25, 2017

But she’s a few days overdue now and people reckon she’s just teasing.

Look at her. She knows exactly what she's doing. She knows we're all watching and waiting. And she doesn't care one bit. #AprilTheGiraffe pic.twitter.com/k4MbibLs8J — Hebatullah (@HebaVsReason) February 25, 2017

Or is it all *fake news*?