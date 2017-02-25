People are avidly watching a live stream of a pregnant giraffe in New York

You know that feeling when you count down the days until the weekend but then you spend it watching a live stream of a pregnant giraffe in America?

Yeah, that.

A silly amount of people keep tuning in to see whether April the giraffe has given birth to an inevitably cute calf yet at Adventure Park in New York. And they’ve got far too invested.

But she’s a few days overdue now and people reckon she’s just teasing.

Or is it all *fake news*?
