Pensioner stabbed to death while walking dogs was 'immensely kind', says family

The family of an 83-year-old man who was stabbed to death while walking his two dogs have described him as "a lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather".

Peter Wrighton, from Banham, Norfolk, was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head on Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made since his body was found by a member of the public in woodland near the Fiveways Junction close to the village of East Harling.

The family of retired BT worker Mr Wrighton, who had been married for 59 years, paid tribute to his "kind nature" and his "love of walking his dogs and chatting with people to pass the time of day".

They said: "Peter was immensely kind and never had a bad word to say about anybody and people always seemed to take a liking to him.

"We are extremely thankful for all the people who have come forward to speak with the police and hope we will soon be able to understand why this has happened.

"When we think of Peter, we remember him with fond and happy memories that will stay with us always."