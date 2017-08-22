Pensioner in hospital after suffering heart attack as burglar took her handbag

A 77-year-old woman in England suffered a heart attack after a burglar pushed her to the floor and kicked her before he fled.

The raider posed as a furniture collector as he called at the pensioner's address in Oldham, Greater Manchester, and then forced his way inside.

His victim is recovering in hospital from her ordeal in which she also needed treatment for bruising to her arm, elbow and ribs.

Police are appealing for information about the aggravated burglary in Sedgemoor Way, shortly before 5.45pm on Friday August 18, in which the woman's handbag containing cash, bank cards and personal items was taken.

Detective Constable Zahir Hussain, from Oldham CID, said: "This was a cruel and completely unnecessary attack that has left an innocent elderly woman in hospital.

"Our thoughts remain with her and her family as she recovers from this ordeal.

"I would like to ask that anybody who thinks they may know something that can assist with our investigation to please contact police.

"Similarly if you saw anyone in the area around the time of the robbery that matches the description of the offender, please get in touch."

The offender is described as white, aged in his 50s or 60s, 5ft 2in, of slim build and with black and grey scruffy hair.

He was wearing dark grey pants with a dark coloured zip-up jacket and dirty black shoes.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1645 of 18 August 2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.