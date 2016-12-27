Penguins have been caught eating something quite surprising under the Antarctic ice

Penguins, they’re cute aren’t they?

From Happy Feet to Pingu and all the depictions in nature documentaries, we know a lot about penguins – but most importantly of all we know just how cute they are. Suuuuper cute.

But what about their penchant for jellyfish gonads? Are they still cute now?

If someone adopted a penguin in your name for Christmas, now’s your cue to send it back.

Seriously though, it’s been a bad year for penguins.

Remember this?

This year will go down in history for a number of reasons, but maybe it should go down as the year we learned of penguins’ true nature…

Maybe we should’ve learned from this guy.

