Pence visits former Nazi concentration camp

US Vice President Mike Pence has toured the site of a former Nazi concentration camp in Germany.

Pence paid a sombre visit to the Dachau camp near Munich that was established by the Nazis in 1933.

He was joined by his wife Karen, daughter Charlotte, together with a survivor of the camp and other officials.

More than 200,000 people from across Europe were held at Dachau, and more than 40,000 prisoners died there. The camp was liberated by US forces in April 1945.

Mr Pence spoke at the Munich Security Conference of foreign diplomats and defence officials on Saturday and was travelling to Brussels later on Sunday for meetings with Nato and European Union officials.

AP