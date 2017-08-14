Pence: 'No tolerance' for white supremacists and fringe groups

US vice president Mike Pence has condemned the Charlottesville violence, saying "these dangerous fringe groups" have no place in American public life.

Mr Pence was asked about the weekend clashes in the Virginia college town during a news conference in Cartagena, Colombia.

"We have no tolerance for hate and violence, white supremacists or neo-Nazis or the KKK," he said, adding: "We condemn them in the strongest possible terms."

Both Republicans and Democrats criticised US president Donald Trump's initial remarks about the violence because did not single out any group, instead blaming "many sides".

AP