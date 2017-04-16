Pence lands in South Korea after failed missile launch by North
16/04/2017 - 09:02:22Back to World Home
US Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in South Korea at the start of a 10-day trip to Asia that comes amid turmoil over North Korea's threats to advance its growing nuclear and defence capabilities.
His visit comes just after a failed missile launch by the North.
President Donald Trump's vice president arrived in the region after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade.
Mr Pence is joined by his wife and two adult daughters and will lay a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery and join US and South Korean troops for Easter Sunday church services and a dinner.
Mr Pence is the son of a Korean War veteran and displays his late father's Bronze Star in his office.
AP
Join the conversation - comment here