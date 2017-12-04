Pedestrian killed in UK after collision with police car on 999 call

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a marked police car that was responding to an emergency call, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident happened at around 6.45pm on December 3 on Seven Sisters Road close to the junction with Elizabeth Road in Haringey, north London, the force said.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Officers immediately provided first aid. The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

"The pedestrian, a man believed to be aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.20pm."

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Police Complaints Commision (IPCC) have been informed, the spokesman added.

The IPCC confirmed independent investigators have been deployed to the scene to gather evidence, and that an inquiry into the incident is now under way.

One of the most high-profile victims of a collision involving the police was broadcaster Sheena McDonald, who was suffered massive head injuries when she was knocked down by a police van in Islington, north London, in 1999.

She was in a coma for 72 hours after the accident, spent two months in hospital and suffered post-traumatic amnesia. Ms McDonald had to rebuild her life and was able to return to work less than a year after the accident.

The officer driving the vehicle, which was on the wrong side of the road, was responding to a 999 call and was later acquitted of driving without due care and attention.