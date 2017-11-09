Pastor who lost teen daughter in Texas massacre says church should be demolished

The pastor of a Texas church that was the site of a massacre plans to demolish the building.

Frank Pomeroy told leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention that it would be too painful to continue using First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs as a place of worship.

Mr Pomeroy lost his daughter Annabelle (14) in the shooting. He and his wife Sherri were not in the church at the time.

Texas church Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife Sherri deliver an emotional statement about losing their 14-year-old daughter Annabelle. pic.twitter.com/iG7DdvXRZw — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) November 6, 2017

A national Southern Baptist Convention spokesman said Mr Pomeroy discussed the plan this week with the denomination’s top executives who had travelled to the community in a show of support.

Spokesman Sing Oldham said Mr Pomeroy expressed hope he could turn the site into a memorial for the more than two dozen people who were killed last Sunday and build a new place of worship on property the church owns.