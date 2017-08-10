Passengers trapped as double-decker bus crashes into shop in London

A double-decker bus has crashed into a shop on a busy London high street.

Police were called just before 7am to reports of a bus hitting a building in Lavender Hill, near Clapham Junction train station in south-west London.

A Transport for London spokeswoman said a route 77 double-decker bus was involved in the incident.

Photos on social media show the vehicle on the pavement and smashed into the front of the Poggen Pohl Kitchen Design Centre.

Glass lies shattered across the ground and paramedics can be seen tending to people on the top deck.

London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police are in attendance.

Firefighters with cutting gear appeared to be trying to cut trapped passengers free from the top of the bus.

Police said paramedics had treated "a number of passengers".

Local resident Brendan Pfahlert said the smash "sounded like a large amount of glass being dropped".

Wandsworth Police tweeted: "Road will be closed for sometime, we have reports of casualties unable to confirm severity at this time."