Passenger on board flight given RAF escort to Stansted ’wanted by Met’

A passenger on the Pakistan International Airlines flight which was intercepted by the RAF and diverted to Stansted was wanted by the Met Police, Scotland Yard said.

Typhoon jets were deployed on Tuesday afternoon to escort the plane, which was on its way from Lahore to Heathrow, to the English airport.

Police said a man on board had been due to be arrested at Heathrow but was detained at Stansted following the diversion.

The Met would not confirm whether the disruptive passenger was the same man who was wanted by authorities.

They also refused to say what offences he has been arrested for.

A Pakistan International Airlines spokesman said UK authorities "received some vague security threat through an anonymous phone call".

"All passengers on board are safe and being looked after at PIA’s local management," the airline added in a statement.

Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire escorted the plane at around 3pm.

Essex Police said the incident is "not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter".

There were reports that the diversion was due to a disruptive passenger on board.

"The aircraft is likely to continue its journey onwards to Heathrow today pending inquiries that the police are making into the individual on the aircraft," a spokesman for Stansted Airport said.