Parties suspend campaigning in Wales after death of former Welsh first minister Rhodri Morgan

All parties in Wales have suspended campaigning following the death of former Welsh first minister Rhodri Morgan.

The Labour politician was "both the father of devolution and the father of the nation", former Welsh secretary Lord Hain said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hailed him as a "giant" of the Labour movement while Welsh Secretary, Conservative Alun Cairns said Mr Morgan was a "great servant to Wales".

Rhodri Morgan. Pic: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Described as "the Father of Wales", Mr Morgan spent more than 30 years in politics and led the country as first minister for almost 10 years from 2000.

Paying tribute to his predecessor, First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "Wales hasn't just lost a great politician, we've lost a real father figure."

Following news of Mr Morgan's death aged 77, political parties in Wales said campaigning would be suspended as a mark of respect.

Welsh Labour said it had suspended all campaigning "following the death of our friend Rhodri".

Rhodri Morgan. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Mr Cairns said: "Welsh Conservatives will suspend campaigning across Wales today as a mark of respect to Rhodri Morgan and his family."

Plaid Cymru said: "We are suspending election campaigning for the day as a mark of respect to the former FM of Wales Rhodri Morgan who passed away yesterday."

The Welsh Liberal Democrats said: "Following the passing of Rhodri Morgan we will be suspending all doorstep campaigning today."

Ukip Wales added: "Ukip Wales has suspended campaigning today. Our thoughts are with Julie & his family at this sad time."