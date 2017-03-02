Part of Brussels closed off to check suspect car

Belgian authorities have closed off part of the centre of Brussels and a subway station after a suspect was detained with gas canisters in the boot of his car.

The driver was stopped after a speeding infraction, Saint Gilles mayor Charles Picque told local radio.

Police went on alert after the canisters were found.

The Porte de Hal metro station was closed on police orders, the local transport authority said, while a perimeter was established above ground as media reported an anti-bomb squad was brought in.

Belgian security services have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway last March 22, killing 32 people.