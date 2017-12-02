Parisian activists occupy Apple store amid reports company owes billions in taxes

About a hundred activists occupied an Apple store in Paris - demanding the US technology giant pay billions of euros the EU says it owes in back taxes.

The activist group claim that demonstrations were held in Apple stores in more than 30 cities across France today.

The members from Attac only left the store near the Paris Opera after they were assured of a meeting with management.

Ireland was ordered to collect over €13bn from the tech giant by the European Commission but the government is appealing the ruling.

Apple insists it follows the law in each country in which it operates.
